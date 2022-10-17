NDSU drops to no. 4 in latest FCS polls

Bison head into bye week after first home loss

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-NDSU falls to number four in both the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 media poll and AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Bison had their 13 game home streak snapped saturday by newly number one ranked South Dakota State, in the battle for the Dakota Marker.

Its the Jackrabbit’s first number one ranking ever and the first time all season the Bison haven’t held down the top spot in FCS.

NDSU will look to get back on track against Illinois State Saturday OCT 29th