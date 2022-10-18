Fargo drug case involves hundreds of pounds of meth, several more to face charges

FARGO (KVRR) – A federal prosecutor says the number of people charged in connection with a large-scale drug investigation that led to a raid at a south Fargo home in September is expected to grow significantly.

At least ten people are named as defendants in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Stock says eventually, around two dozen people will face charges.

During a detention hearing in federal court Tuesday for co-defendant Matthew Wood, Stock revealed that the case involves hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine imported from California.

Stock says federal investigators used a wiretap to intercept more than 1,000 phone calls and text messages between Wood and lead defendant Jessica Trottier. He says they discussed how Wood helped facilitate the operation, including securing guns, cars, and new phones for Trottier, often registering them in his name on her behalf.

Stock also mentioned that Wood threatened to harm people who were making things difficult for Trottier, saying he would “give them the Colombian necktie,” or cut their throats.

Defense attorney Tatum O’Brien argued that Wood should be eligible for release because he stayed out of trouble for several years and had a job at a church. But Judge Alice Senechal ordered Wood to remain in custody pending his trial.