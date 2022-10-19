North Dakota Prepares For Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, ND– The Golden Gophers sit at the top of the U.S.C.H.O rankings with the Fighting Hawks not far behind at No. 7 in the nation. Friday night will be the 292nd all time meeting between Minnesota and North Dakota with the gophers holding a 141-134-16 lead. The rivals met last season in Grand Forks, splitting the series. Coach Brad Berry not only sees the matchup as a major challenge but one of the great rivalries in all of sports.

“I don’t know if there is anything that matches it in college hockey. One of the most historic rivalries in the game, something that we’re doing every year, playing each other which is awesome. But again I think it’s a situation where the guys who have played in those series know how intense and how fast and how physical those series are and the new guys coming in learning about it from the older guys as far as what to expect going forward and I think its a situation here where both sides are obviously very excited to play this series,” said Berry.