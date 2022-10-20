3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released

NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed.

Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.

Wellstone was going to attend a funeral in Eveleth and a debate against then St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman in Duluth.

The six acre site highlights Wellstone’s work as a campaigner, senator and his legacy with Wellstone Action and Camp Wellstone. The rock used for memorials was mined by steelworkers at the old Eerie Taconite mine.

Click here to see the virtual walkthrough.