NDSU’s Mauch on Walter Payton Award Watch List

FARGO– North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch is garnering national attention. The Hankinson, North Dakota native was already on the Reese’s senior bowl watch list. Stats perform has added Mauch to the Walter Payton award watch list. A 6th year senior, Mauch is a team captain who brings valuable leadership to the offense as well as blocking. The Bison rank 5th in the FCS with 246 rushing yards per game, are number 2 in fewest tackles allowed for a loss with just under 3 a game and have only allowed 5 sacks all season. Mauch is the second NDSU player to be named to the Walter Payton Award watch list this season joining fullback Hunter Luepke on the prestigious list. Both Mauch and Luepke are big reasons why the Bison are number 4 in the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns. The Bison are on bye this week but will be back in action Saturday October 29th to host Illinois State.