Hoeven observes ND Nat’l Guard’s mission to help CBP at Southern border

EL PASO, Texas (KVRR) – Senator John Hoeven goes to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the North Dakota National Guard’s mission to provide air support.

He met with soldiers and Customs and Border Protection officials and took an aerial tour of the border.

CBP reports more than 2.3 million people illegally crossed the southern border in fiscal year 2022.

Drug trafficking is also an issue as CBP seized nearly 1,300 pounds of fentanyl this fiscal year. That’s up 1,800 pounds from last year.

“We’re here in El Paso to call attention to the need to secure the Southern border and support our 112th Aviation Unit. That’s our helicopter and Guard unit that’s down flying out of El Paso and supporting Customs and Border Protection,” Hoeven said.

Hoeven wants the Biden administration to reinstate the remain in Mexico policy which requires people seeking asylum to wait in Mexico as their case plays out.