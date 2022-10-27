Sheyenne Begins Quest to Repeat

The Sheyenne Mustangs Hope to Repeat as 11AA State Football Champions

WEST FARGO, ND– The Sheyenne mustangs are the reigning 11AA State Football Champions. After finishing the regular season 8-1, the mustangs now are working to repeat.

The Mustangs have played championship caliber football this season lighting opponents up for 31 points a game while holding them to an average of 13 on their way to outscoring their opponents by a combined 168 points in the regular season. The mustang defense has only allowed 114 points. The next closest to that mark in the state is Mandan who has allowed 152. With the state football tournament set to kick off tomorrow, the mustangs have one goal in mind.

“Defense, we just gotta shut em down. I feel like our D line and especially our linebackers, our secondary too, I feel like we’re the best defense in the state,” said senior defensive end, Carter Menz.

“Having confidence in everybody, having confidence in my teammates, confidence in myself.. I think coaches they are confident in us too so I think just leading up to practice all week, its been a different mentality and everybody’s ready,” said Jr. quarterback, Caleb Duerr.

We kind knew coming into the season that we have a target on our back and I feel like it will be a disappointment if we don’t win it again.. that’s our main goal,” said Menz.