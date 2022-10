Man identified in Richland County motorcycle crash

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KVRR) —┬áThe North Dakota Highway Patrol releases the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Wyndmere.

Authorities say 53-year-old Troy Green, of Breckenridge, was thrown from his bike when an SUV turned in front of him.

He was traveling west on Highway 13.

Green was not wearing a helmet.

The 41-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.