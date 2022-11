Vuciri Hakim takes home play of the week

If you want to see your school honored make sure to vote on our twitter poll at KVRR Sports.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Shanley vs Minot in, QB 1 for the Deacons Mike Rostberg hits Vuciri Hakim on the screen, he finds some green and he’s out of there for six!

Vote for your school on our next poll at