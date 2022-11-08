Long Lines and Wait Times At Polling Locations in FM Metro As Polls Closed

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s election night and people encountered long lines as they showed up to vote after work.

This is the line at the Hartl Ag Building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

One person counted as many as 150 people in line around 6:30.

That resulted in around a 45 minutes wait.

There were even longer wait times to vote at Fargodome and Calvary United Methodist Church at a quarter to 7.

Cass County’s online dashboard said the wait would be an hour and a half.

It was 45 minutes at that time at Fargo Civic Center.

Three locations were still showing wait times of one hour nearly an hour after the polls closed.