Rep. Michelle Fischbach of wins 2nd term to represent Western Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – CNN projects Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach wins her race for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

She beat DFL writer Jill Abahsain of Sauk Centre and Legalize Marijuana Now candidate and Army veteran Travis “Bull” Johnson of Beltrami.

Fischbach, Minnesota’s former Lieutenant Governor and a former State Senator from Paynesville, will represent rural, Western Minnesota for the second time in Congress.