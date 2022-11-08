Sen. John Hoeven Wins A Third Term In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Republican John Hoeven of North Dakota has won reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven coasted past Rick Becker, a fellow Republican who ran as an independent, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen in Tuesday’s election.

The victory matches the three terms he won as North Dakota’s governor. Becker, a leader of the GOP’s far-right faction in North Dakota, narrowly lost the party endorsement to Hoeven in April.

Christiansen is a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer.