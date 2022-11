Chicago Bringing Decades of Hits to Bluestem In May

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Rock and Roll hall of fame band Chicago is coming to Moorhead.

The first American band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades will appear at Bluestem Amphitheater on Sunday, May 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday and run between $49.50 and $129.50 at jadepresents.com or the Tickets 300 Box Office.

2023 will mark Chicago’s 56th consecutive year of touring.