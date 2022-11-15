North Dakota Republicans select new legislative leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Republicans elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night.

The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.

On the House side, Rep. Mike Lefor from District 37 in Dickinson is the new Majority Leader, Rep. Glenn Bosch from Bismarck’s District 30 will serve as Asst. Majority Leader, and Rep. Austen Schauer from District 13 in West Fargo was selected as Caucus Chair.

“I’m excited for this challenge,” Lefor said. “We have a great agenda…including workforce recruitment, childcare, pension reform, tax relief, and lowering the cost of government. We have a fantastic group of republican legislators this session and I can’t wait to get started.”

Former Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert announced their retirement earlier this year.

The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.