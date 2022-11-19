Chick-fil-A gives away more than 2,000 sandwiches to fans ahead of big game

Organizers say that wanted to show their appreciation for the community.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chick-fil-A gave away free sandwiches to over 2,000 hungry fans at the Harvest Bowl featuring NDSU and UND.

They started at the Fargodome at 9:30 a.m.

Fans lined up to grab a free chicken sandwich before the big game

“We are planning on giving away 2,800 sandwiches today. And so posting on social media, everybody has been super excited about it. So, we are hoping it gets a little busier out here and we just get everybody,” said Emily Weidenbach, the Marketing Director at the West Acres Chic-fil-A

They were able to give it all away by gametime and say they may do it again next year.