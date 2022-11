NDSU mens basketball takes first win on the season at home 76-55

Bison move to (1-4) on the season with first win

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- NDSU has had a rocky start to the season but they put it all together in their first win over Crown College. The Bison big’s really came up huge on the glass and provided steady scoring in the paint.

Top Performers

Andrew Morgan, 23 Pts, 14 Rebs

Boden Skunberg, 19 Pts, 8 Rebs, 3 Ast

Tajavis Miller, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast