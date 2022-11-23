Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting

Anthony Reese Jr.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business.

36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics.

Reese and Pittman got into a work-related argument prior to the shootings.

Carbone was 8 months pregnant with Pittman’s child, and the unborn girl also died.

Reese pleaded guilty to three AA felony murder charges.

He will be sentenced on February 6.