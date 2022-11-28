Around 200 People Rescued From Ice Chunk On Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – Officials in northern Minnesota have rescued around 200 people who became trapped on Upper Red Lake after an ice chunk broke free.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that the people were ice fishing this morning when the chunk separated.

By 2:30 this afternoon, they determined that everyone needing evacuation had been cleared.

Officials were directing the anglers to the southeast edge of the lake known as JR’s Corner Access, where a temporary ice bridge was set up over the open water.