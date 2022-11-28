West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close

Courtesy: Stone Town Grill/Facebook

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4.

“Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.

Stone Town says all gift and promo cards will be accepted. All other coupons, vouchers and offers are void.