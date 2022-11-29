NDSU wants feedback on budget cuts before making final decisions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University is looking for feedback on budget cuts.

The university is looking into whittling down its seven academic colleges to four or five.

President David Cook says nothing is off the table including cutting or merging majors and eliminating arts or athletic programs. He wants to possibly get rid of programs with low enrollment or high costs. A final announcement of cuts are expected in January.

Cook and deans are looking into what the university can do to line up students’ skills with the workforce needs of North Dakota.

“What this will do is, again, help us transform working forward which will be very critical , but also to create administrative efficiencies which also, I think, we’re in need of. And, so we’re really excited about this step, but it’s the first step in a really tough journey,” Cook said.

Cook emphasizes any student enrolled at NDSU will not have difficulties completing their major.

Click here to fill out a feedback survey.