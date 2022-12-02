Chris Heise Play of the Week Nominees 12/2

Kindred and Moorhead Square Off For Play of the Week

This week’s Chris Heise Play of Week nominations are hotter than fire and colder than ice. Play number one comes from Kindred’s 88-20 victory over the Richalnd Colts on the Girls Basketball court. Laela Eisenschenk brings the trap, comes away with the steal and is off to the races for the Vikings.

But!

Is it better than what we saw on the ice in Moorhead? Jace Blythe has the clutch chromosome! Check out the wraparound for the walk off overtime goal to defeat Bemidji 4-3.

Vote on our twitter page to help decide a winner!