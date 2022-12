Gas prices dip below $3.00 in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO (KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon.

On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon.

AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North Dakota was about $3.17 per gallon.

The current statewide average is about $3.23 per gallon. The average price in Fargo-Moorhead is around $3.06 per gallon.