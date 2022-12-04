Moorhead Murder Suspect Awaiting Extradition From Wahpeton

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman late Thursday was arrested Friday night in Wahpeton and is awaiting extradition back to Clay County.

Moorhead Police say 25-year-old James Kollie Jr. of Moorhead is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton.

Formal charges are pending.

They say Kollie became a suspect after officers were called to the woman’s home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South where family members had found her dead.

The officers observed traumatic injuries on the woman’s body, but found no sign of a break-in.

Her identity has not been publicly released.

Police are still looking for the victim’s vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE 185.