Lake Park Audubon School District has ‘drastic need’ for bus drivers

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Officials with the Lake Park Audubon School District say there is a “drastic need” for bus drivers.

The district said on social media that routes and extracurricular activities had to be canceled due to lack of bus drivers multiple times this year.

“When our bus drivers are ill, we have no substitute drivers to cover for them. Please help us get our students to school!”

Everyone, including parents, are being asked to help fill the gap. “You can drive morning route, afternoon route, or both. You can drive for extracurricular activities or be a substitute driver. We need them all.”

The school district will pay for training. The starting wage is $27 per hour with a $1,000 sign on bonus.