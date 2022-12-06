Man Gets 15 Years in Prison for Vehicle Theft and Home Invasion South of Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for a rural home invasion in February.

Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it.

He scuffled with a man and woman before being shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.

Espinoza was originally charged with ten counts including robbery, burglary and theft.

Four charges were dropped.

Espinoza was also given credit for time already served.