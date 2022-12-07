DUDE DAD LIVE! plans show for Sanctuary Events Center

The Colorado-based comedian also stars in Magnolia Network's “Super Dad.”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — DUDE DAD LIVE! is coming to Fargo.

Taylor Calmus has become a viral sensation with his family-based comedy videos.

He’ll be at Sanctuary Events Center on Friday, January 27.

The show is at 8:00 p.m. and doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

You have to be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can find them at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.