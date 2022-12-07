Incoming DFLer’s want to abolish state tax on Social Security funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Four incoming state senators are calling for the elimination of Minnesota’s tax on social security benefits.

The four Democrats include Senators Rob Kupec of Moorhead, Grant Hauschild of Hermantown, Heather Gustafson of Vadnais Heights and Judy Seeberger of Afton.

“In our conversations with voters, again and again we heard that the state tax on Social Security benefits was a top concern. Not only does it burden many of Minnesota’s seniors, it also leads to retirees leaving the state for others where this benefit is not taxed. This is unacceptable.”

“With the historic budget forecast announced yesterday, it is clearer than ever that relief from the double-tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors should be an attainable goal. As four incoming Senators who helped deliver the majority to the DFL, we will be making this our top budget priority going into the legislative session.”

According to the AARP, Minnesota is one of only twelve states that currently taxes Social Security income. This tax impacts roughly 350,000 seniors in Minnesota.