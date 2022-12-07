Stuff the Bus Helps to Gather Gifts

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Stuff the Bus, which provides gifts for women and children, kicks off its 15th annual campaign.

They’re looking for toys, fleeces, sports equipment, Legos and more.

Donations need to be new and unwrapped.

Supplies like wrapping paper, tape, sticky gift tags and tape are also needed.

A few of the stops include KFGO studios, Advanced Business Methods, and Gate City Bank.

“Well, we want everyone to have a merry Christmas. It’s really important for the kids in our community understand and know that we love them, and we care about them. We’d like them to have a joyous and happy holidays,” YWCA Development Officer Jill DeVries said.

The bus will make seven stops on its journey.

Its final destination will be at Vitalant Thursday at 4:00 PM.