Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper bring World Tour to Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Rock legends Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper are coming to Fargo.

Their 2023 World Tour is scheduled to perform at the Fargodome on Friday, Aug. 11.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13th at 10 am local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crueheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Motley Crue said in a joint statement.

Def Leppard has sold more than 110 million albums and is a member of the Rock Hall of Fame. Motley Crue, with over 100 million records sold, has 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums

Alice Cooper has been called the “Godfather of Shock Rock” and has been performing since the 1960’s.