Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Concert at First Lutheran Church

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra hosted its “Hope in Every Heart” Holiday Pops Concert at the First Lutheran Church.

The concert was a fun and entertaining event for kids and adults to get in the holiday spirit.

One of the soloists featured this year included Ronnie Allen, a former Concordia student, from the Twin Cities.

There was an array of music for all ages to enjoy.

“Well, we have a wide variety of music. Our brass will be playing a wonderful fanfare. We have some fun Christmas carols. We have some beautiful sacred music and some kind of novelty pieces as well. So, it’s kind of a great mixture of music for this concert.” says Jane Linde Capistran, Associate Conductor, Fargo Moorhead Symphony

This is the second year the orchestra held the concert at First Lutheran Church.