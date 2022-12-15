Perham Post Office renamed in honor of fallen National Guardsman

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The House passes bills to honor three Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud three years ago.

The Perham Post Office has been named in honor of Charles Nord, the Post Office in Winsted has been named in honor of James Rodgers and the Post Office in Avon is named in honor of Kort Platenberg. In December 2019 they were killed when their helicopter experienced engine failure during a maintenance flight.