“Stay Interviews” Find Stress, Burnout & Internal Politics Issues Among Fargo Officers And City Staff

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The City of Fargo has released the results of a new program called “stay interviews” aimed to give employees the opportunity to have discussions with supervisors and help the city retain employees.

Human resources interviewed 90 officers and civilian employees over several weeks.

It followed the retirements and resignations of several officers not long after Police Chief Dave Zibolski took over.

Stress, burnout, staff shortages, confusion over work assignments and internal politics were among the areas of concern.

Six short-term recommendations for the police department were identified.

Zibolski says his department had already been working on many of the issues identified in the city’s first ever “stay” report.

All city departments will undergo a similar review.