$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 bought in Fargo hasn’t been claimed.

The winner bought it at the Casey’s on 45th Street South July 18th. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000. It also had the power play option tripling the money.

The winner has to call the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th.

North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. If they don’t, the money is returned to the state.