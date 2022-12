Boys Basketball: Sheyenne Holds Off Shanley

FARGO– West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs hosted the Shanley Deacons for an Eastern Dakota Conference matchup Thursday afternoon. The Deacons trailed 27-20 at half and battled back to briefly take the lead in the second half. The Mustangs however, were able to adjust and hold off a late to hang on for a 61-58 victory.