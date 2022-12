Essentia Health announces top baby names for 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Essentia Health has the top baby names from its Fargo hospital.

The top five for boys are Henry, Maverick, Leo, Easton and Noah.

The most popular names for girls are Violet, Charlotte, Norah and Amelia. Claire and Ava are tied for fifth.

1,103 babies have been born at Essentia Health Fargo this year.