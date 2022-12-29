Law Enforcement Officers Increasing Patrol for NYE

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With New Year’s Eve in two days, law enforcement will be patrolling to crack down on the number of impaired drivers.

According to the North Dakota State Patrol, there have been more than 900 DUI related arrests in 2022.

Extra law enforcement officers will be on duty to catch intoxicated drivers.

If you plan to drink, think twice before driving.

Make sure you have a sober ride.

“Obviously, we do still have the small percentage of the population that still may make the bad decision and that’s what we are trying to get out there and avoid. If they drink and drive, we will be out there to catch them and hopefully they don’t crash.” says Sgt. Adam Malafa, North Dakota Highway Patrol

He adds if you witness an impaired driver to be ready to provide a good vehicle description, your location and the driver’s behavior to the 911 dispatcher.