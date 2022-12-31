NDSU Hangs on to Win Over UND in Fargo

The Bison Defeat the Fighting Hawks 81-76

FARGO– North Dakota visited North Dakota State on the basketball court in a contest that lived up to the hype and went down to the wire. After the final buzzer sounded, the Bison escaped with the win over the rival Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota has now lost eight straight games to NDSU. Coach Mallory Bernhard talked about needing to find a way to turn the tide after the game saying, “This is a rivalry, this is a big rivalry, it means something to our locker room. We wanna win this game. I wanna win this game. So yeah, it’s huge and they’ve had our number. And I work really hard I got to take a look in the mirror and figure out what the hell I gotta do because our girls are giving it everything and we gotta win this game somehow.”

Heaven Hamling reflected on a well earned win saying, “It’s always a fun game. You know it’s gonna be tough and the rivalry is always fun so just coming out there and playing your heart out is kind of what you got to do for these games and I’m just glad we came out on top.”