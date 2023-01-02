Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th.

The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media.

Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant, Police Training Officer Sergeant and member of the FPD Honor Guard.

According to FPD, he retires as one of the longest-tenured members of the department.