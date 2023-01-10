5 People Hospitalized After Crash

Six people are injured, with five going to the hospital after a crash on eastbound Highway 2 near Devils Lake

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Six people are injured, with five going to the hospital after a crash on eastbound Highway 2 near Devils Lake.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe rear-ended a Buick Regal as it was slowing to turn off of the highway.

There were five people in the Buick. They were all taken to a hospital in Devils Lake with non-life threatening injuries.

The Buick Driver, 64-year-old Randy Poitra of Dunseith, was charged with driving without a license.

The Hyundai driver, 20-year-old Peyton Olonia of Foxholm, North Dakota, was hurt but not hospitalized.

She is charged with Failure to Maintain Control and Distracted Driving.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 6:50 Monday night seven miles southwest of Crary, North Dakota.