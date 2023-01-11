North Dakota Women’s Basketball Returns From Road Trip Thursday

North Dakota Looks to Stop Their Losing Streak on Home Floor

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —

The Fighting hawks went from 2-0 in Summit League play to 0-3 after falling to North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota state on the road. North dakota is still a perfect 7-0 on the season at home however and will host Omaha Thursday and Denver Saturday though at the Betty. Coach Mallory Bernhard and the the girls in green are looking to clean up the defense and get back in the win column with a little help from the home crowd.

“There is a huge advantage when we play in the Betty. Our record this season and our record honestly at home over the course of our program’s history indicates that. We’ve had an incredibly good home record and just as Maggie said, a lot of that has to do with we get a lot of fans in the Betty. We’re a energy based team. We want to bring our own energy but the fans really inject it into our team and it keeps us going…” said Bernhard.