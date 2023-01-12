Blarney Stone opens new location at Hotel Donaldson

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After nine months of renovations, Blarney Stone officially opens at the Hotel Donaldson with new ownership.

The historic hotel is now adding Irish flavors. Blarney Stone’s fourth location opens on the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway featuring your favorite pub amenities and live music.

“Food is smelling great in the back. The staff is working so hard. Even our staff, they’re so excited to be a part of the Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson. Everyone’s excited. The cooks, the bartenders, the servers, the hotel staff. What a great feeling. I’m the luckiest guy in the world today,” Hotel Donaldson General Manager Tony Nasello said.

Former North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jim Poolman and his business partners bought the Hotel Donaldson last March. They own other Blarney Stone locations and brought it to the iconic hotel after the HoDo restaurant closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff say they’ve been eager for the big opening day.

“We’re like a horse at the gate. We’re ready to run the race, you know? Just open it up. We’re so excited to engage with our customers today and show them what we’re all about and what we’re capable of doing. And the brand? People will recognize the Blarney Stone brand at the other locations, and they know the Hotel Donaldson and now they’re going to see it together opened again,” Nasello said.

Nasello says bathrooms, carpets and furniture were upgraded in the hotel rooms.

The former HoDo lounge area works as an extension of the Blarney Stone Pub.

The new and improved space can host more events.

“Keeping the hotel legacy going with the Hotel Donaldson. It’s incredible. You really have to see it. The 1st Avenue location was really transformed. That location now has a beautiful bar just like the one behind me right now. It also has a double-sided fireplace. Cozy, warm, inviting,” said Nasello.

Nasello says they are working on another event space in the hotel’s basement and the fourth floor rooftop.