State leaders spread awareness on “Slow Down, Move Over law”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota lawmakers are working on a bill to make it safer for all drivers who find themselves on the shoulder of the road with their hazard lights on.

Current state law applies to emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway maintenance vehicles.

It would expand the state’s current move over law to cover all vehicles displaying hazard lights.

Officials say applying the law to all motorists will clear up any confusion amongst drivers.

“Every state has a law that applies to emergency vehicles, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles but only 9 states currently have a law that applies to all motorists sitting on the side of the road with their hazard lights on. We’re trying to expand that into North Dakota to improve the safety of motorists in this state,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said.

According to AAA, 36 percent of North Dakota drivers thought there was no move over law.