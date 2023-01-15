Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants in a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round.

The Vikings took their first loss in a one-score game of the season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter.

The Giants defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago.

The Giants advanced to play at No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia.