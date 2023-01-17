Bond set for Ramsey County deputy accused of possessing child porn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A district judge has set bond at $5000 for a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy charged in a child pornography case.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Hull appeared in court Tuesday morning via interactive video from jail in Minot.

Hull is charged with possession of prohibited materials – a class C felony. Judge Lonnie Olson set several conditions for Hull’s release including surrendering his passport and having no access to computers or the internet while the case is in progress.

Ramsey County State’s Attorney Beau Cummings told the court he planned to turn the case over to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office. Hull’s attorney Scott Brand told the judge that Hull plans to live with his parents in Grand Forks while the case proceeds.

The next hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.