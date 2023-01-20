Several NDSU Players Exit Football Program For Draft or Portal

ARGO– Kobe Johnson was the latest Bison to announce he will be leaving the bison and entering the transfer portal Friday. Johnson was a member of a crowded running back room that is suddenly looking much thinner in the past week. Defensive back, Courtney Eubanks, Defensive back Dom Jones and running back Jalen Bussey have hit the portal as well in the last week. The bison lost some other key members who could have made a difference in Frisco to the portal including running back Dom Gonnella who is now with South Florida, wide receiver Phoenix Sproles who is now with James Madison, wide receiver DJ Hart to Northern Iowa, and defensive back Marques Sigle to Kansas State.

Three Bison have been invited to the NFL Draft Combine; Offensive Lineman Cody Mauch, fullback Hunter Luepke, and Tight End Noah Gindorff. Defensive Back Destin Talbert announced on Twitter that he is committing to the NFL draft as well.