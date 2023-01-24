Analysis To Be Done Before Vote on Replacing North Broadway Bridge in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – – Fargo City Commission wants more information before it decides whether to support a replacement for the North Broadway bridge connecting Fargo with Clay County.

The bridge was closed almost two years ago after it was determined to be unsafe.

The options to replace the bridge cost between $10.5 million and $21 million.

A cost-benefit analysis will be done with a decision possibly coming early next year.

Commissioner Arlette Preston spoke out against replacing the bridge, citing priorities.

The cost would be shared between Fargo, Clay County and the federal government.