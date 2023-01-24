Republican Lawmaker Wants To Keep Kids Away From Drag Shows in North Dakota

Rep. Pritchard: "Second Violation Would Be A Class C Felony"

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A North Dakota House committee has given a “do pass” recommendation to a bill designed to prevent kids under 18 from attending drag shows.

Bismarck Republican Rep. Brandon Pritchard is the bill’s main sponsor.

Pritchard and supporters told the House Judiciary Committee they are concerned about younger children being exposed to those kinds of shows, and that kind of lifestyle.

“What House Bill 1333 would simply do is make it a class A misdemeanor for the first offense of somebody who would encourage a child to go to a cabaret performance and on the second violation it would be a class C felony,” Pritchard told the committee.

Former Democratic State Sen. Tracy Potter spoke against the bill, saying it takes away the rights of parents to decide if their kids can see this kind of show.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s poorly defined. It’s an intrusion into parental rights. And it’s intrusive on artistic expression and commercial enterprise,” Potter told the committee.

The committee amended the bill for more clarification and then voted 10 to 1 for a “do-pass” recommendation.