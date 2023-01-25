Charges: Fargo man broke into church office, watched porn on computer

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man is accused of breaking into a local church and using a church computer to watch pornography.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 3, Desire Kiadii broke into St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church at 2302 12th St. S.

According to court documents, a door to a church office was damaged and a computer in the office was left on a porn website. Police collected DNA from hair and semen on the computer’s keyboard.

Police executed a search warrant at Kiadii’s apartment. The complaint says Kiadii was interviewed and “appeared to eventually agree” to being involved in the incident.

Kiadii is also accused of breaking into Gigi’s Playhouse on January 13.

He is charged with two counts of felony burglary.