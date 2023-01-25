North Dakota and North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Battle Saturday

FARGO– Both the North Dakota State Bison and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been extremely competitive in summit league play so far this season with NDSU ranked second in the Summit League standings with 7-2 conference record to North Dakota, fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record. The two teams will meet this weekend for the second time this season. Last time they met was on new years eve back in Fargo in a game that went down to the final minute. NDSU was able to pull away to seal a hard earned victory 81-76. After the game an emotional coach Mallory Bernard talked about needing to find a way to beat the Bison. Now the Bison drive up I-29 to visit the fighting hawks on their home floor. Both teams are still undefeated at home this season. Coach Bernhard talked about the challenge the bison present and hosting them at the betty this Saturday.

“Well just incredibly balanced, I mean they have a very balanced especially starting group and we’ve seen a little bit of development from their bench. They’re great in ball screen situations, they’re really hurt us in transition, they hurt us getting after rebounds so those are things we’re definitely stressing and I don’t think there is any secret. Heaven Hamling has been the Achilles’ heel so they’re just a really good team, a really well coached and we know we have a tough challenge. We know that,” said Bernhard.