NDSU and UND Set For Men’s Basketball Showdown Friday

North Dakota State Has Won nine of the last 11 meetings

FARGO– Friday will be the 307th meeting between North Dakota and north Dakota state men’s basketball, a rivalry that goes all the way back to 1905. North Dakota holds the all-time series advantage 163 to 143. The bison however have dominated the series in recent history winning nine of the last 11 meetings. Both teams come into the contest looking to snap two game losing streaks but are at opposite ends of the summit league standings. NDSU recovered from a rocky start to the season however with a five game win-streak that started against North Dakota on December, 30th. While it has since been snapped, the bison are 5-4 in league play and currently sitting at 4th in conference. North Dakota meanwhile is 1-8 sitting in last place.

Both teams bring a unique identity to tomorrow’s matchup. The fighting hawks lead the summit league with 27 bench points per game. The bison meanwhile don’t have a single senior on the roster. Both teams spoke about the upcoming showdown.

“North Dakota State Friday.. really good team.. honestly that front line is monstrous and their numbers are backing that up. And so we just.. getting back, our preparation now is starting for them. We didn’t feel like we came out out of Christmas and played to the level that we can in that game but any time you say that I think you also got to give credit to the team you’re playing against. I think they really started to find their identity from non conference to conference in that game,” said Fighting Hawks head coach, Paul Sather.

“I think it’s even more exciting than us being there when we won last time. Just how we get our fans here and all that. It’s going to be a big game,” said Bison point guard, Damari Wheeler-Thomas.

It’s gonna be pretty fun, they brought out a good crowd at their place. We’re gonna get a good crowd here.. just gonna be intense, gonna be fun,” said Bison guard, Tajavis Miller.